7,881 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. The Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

