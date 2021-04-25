794,099 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 794,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of Pactiv Evergreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

