$81.22 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $81.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $344.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

