86,298 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Bought by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $433,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

SKM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 284,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,163. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

