$874.81 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $874.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.04 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

