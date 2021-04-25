903,366 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 903,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,484,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

