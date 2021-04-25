$91.58 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $91.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $92.30 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $75.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $422.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $473.38 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $486.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4,915.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

