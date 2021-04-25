$958.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $958.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

