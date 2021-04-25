Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00697277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.52 or 0.07843617 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.