Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.31. 5,227,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

