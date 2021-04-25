AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,907. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

