Abitshadow Token Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Abitshadow Token has a market capitalization of $24,037.60 and approximately $2,063.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

