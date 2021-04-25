Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $400,479.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $400,479.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.