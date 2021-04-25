Abyss Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $491,508.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

