Abyss Token Hits One Day Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

