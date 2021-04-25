AC Milan Fan Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $9.89 or 0.00019476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $6.58 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,765.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.85 or 0.04745083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.83 or 0.00458636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $791.44 or 0.01559021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00704951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00487477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00409754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004536 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

