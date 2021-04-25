Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.30. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

