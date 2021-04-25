Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $172.57 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

