AceD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,580.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $306,690.30 and approximately $4,580.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

