Achain 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Achain has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

