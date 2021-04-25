ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $2.05 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $192,770.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

