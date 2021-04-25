Actinium Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $46,936.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,519,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

