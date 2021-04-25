adbank Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $45,622.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00697277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.52 or 0.07843617 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.