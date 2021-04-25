AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.15

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.