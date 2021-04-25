AdEx Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

About AdEx

