Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.