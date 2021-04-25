Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

