adToken Reaches Market Cap of $800,478.14 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. adToken has a total market cap of $800,478.14 and approximately $969.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adToken has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00065637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00687155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.00 or 0.07934357 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.