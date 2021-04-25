Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

