Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

AAVVF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

