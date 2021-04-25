aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $185.35 million and approximately $44.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00097556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

