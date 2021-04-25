Aeron Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $110,934.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.