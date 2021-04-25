Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

