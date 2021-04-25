AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Cap of $5.30 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $10,136.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 283% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

