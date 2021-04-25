Aion (AION) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $117.33 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

