AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and $3.60 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

