Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $289.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $93,021.61 and $289.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01044592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.54 or 1.00897877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00630463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.