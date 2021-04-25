Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.14 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and $4.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.81 or 0.00418246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00166578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00221993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

