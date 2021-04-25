Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00405459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00161509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00237999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005734 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

