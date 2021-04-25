Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

