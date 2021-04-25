Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $284.12 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $284.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00304380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,436,414,241 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,382,299 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

