AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $101.59 million and $3.21 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

