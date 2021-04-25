Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

