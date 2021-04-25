AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $457,084.99 and $2,012.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.