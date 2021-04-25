Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002475 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $307.08 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

