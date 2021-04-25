Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

