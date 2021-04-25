Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $47.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.30. 1,435,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,325.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.