Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

