Alphacat (ACAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $309,046.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.