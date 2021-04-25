Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $18.33 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.